Philippine ferry tragedy death toll climbs to 29

Continuing search operations in the waters off Basilan province in the southern Philippines have led to the recovery of the bodies of 11 more people who perished after a passenger vessel sank here earlier this week.

The 11 deceased victims were found by local residents who had volunteered to assist the Philippine Coast Guard in the search and rescue/recovery (SAR) operation following the sinking of the Ro-Pax ferry Trisha Kestin 3 off Basilan’s Hadji Muhtamad municipality on Monday, January 26.

The latest recoveries have now raised the incident’s confirmed death toll to 29. Officials meanwhile reported that 316 passengers and crew have been rescued.