Three additional bodies found following Philippine ferry tragedy

Authorities in the Philippines have reported the recovery of the bodies of three people who perished after a passenger vessel sank off the country's southern island of Mindanao earlier this week.

The death toll of the loss of Aleson Shipping Lines' Ro-Pax ferry Trisha Kerstin 3 has now been raised to 18 following the recovery of the three deceased individuals in the waters just off Baluk-Baluk Island in Basilan province.

Officials said that 24 other people who were also on the ferry are still missing. The 317 survivors have meanwhile been brought to nearby Pilas Island municipality.