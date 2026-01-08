EDITORIAL | Passenger vessel death toll falls 28 per cent in 2025; tour boats become an increasing problem

While not as numerous as in 2024, the ”known” passenger vessel fatalities for 2025 revealed by the Baird Maritime Passenger Vessel Accident (BMPVA) database were still worse than in 2023.

The strong efforts of the governments of the “willing” civilised states in Asia continue to be far outweighed by the negligent disinterest of two particular African “failed” states: the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Nigeria.

The total of 1,455 fatalities from 50 accidents in 2025 is a definite improvement on the appalling 2,033 fatalities from 55 accidents in 2024 but is still significantly worse than the 1,308 fatalities recorded from 39 accidents in 2023.

DR Congo is still the most dangerous place

As usual, the DRC was the worst performer even though it did improve from 950 known fatalities from 11 accidents in 2024 to 807 fatalities from six accidents last year. Similarly, the still horrifying Nigeria improved from 423 fatalities involving 13 accidents to 292 deaths from seven accidents in 2025.

Of course, human errors remain, by far, probably more than 99 per cent of the causes of fatal ferry and tour boat accidents. Almost all are the result of overloading, collisions and allisions, fires and poor seamanship. All can be largely prevented by effective regulation and rigorous enforcement.