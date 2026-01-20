14 missing after dive boat capsizes in southern Philippines

Fourteen people have gone missing after a recreational dive boat capsized in Davao Gulf in the southern Philippines on Monday, January 19.

The vessel, identified as the wooden-hulled outrigger boat Amejara, had sailed out of the municipality of Governor Generoso in Davao Occidental province with 11 divers and four crewmembers at around 13:00 local time on Monday.

Within hours, personnel at the Philippine Coast Guard station in Governor Generoso were notified that the dive boat had capsized and that its occupants were clinging onto the overturned hull to keep from drowning.