One killed after passenger boat capsizes off Surigao City, Philippines

One person was killed after a passenger launch capsized off the coast of Surigao del Norte province in the southern Philippines on Sunday, January 18.

The unidentified vessel was underway off Surigao City when it encountered rough sea conditions on the morning (local time) of Sunday. The launch then overturned and all 12 of its occupants were thrown overboard.

Philippine Coast Guard boat crews immediately deployed to the area upon learning of the incident.