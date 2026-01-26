VIDEO | 15 dead, others missing after ferry sinks off Basilan, Philippines

Fifteen people are confirmed dead after a passenger vessel sank off Basilan province in the southern Philippines on Monday, January 26.

The 48-metre Ro-Pax ferry Trisha Kerstin 3 had earlier departed Zamboanga City and was en route to Jolo municipality in Sulu province when it suffered water ingress in the early morning (local time) of Monday. The vessel eventually sank while off Baluk-Baluk Island in Basilan’s Pilas Island municipality.

The ferry had 332 passengers and 27 crewmembers on board when the incident occurred.