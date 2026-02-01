11 more bodies recovered following Philippine ferry tragedy

Authorities in Basilan province in the southern Philippines have reported the recent recovery of the bodies of 11 victims of a passenger vessel incident that occurred here early last week.

The additional remains, confirmed to be those of victims of the sinking of the Ro-Pax ferry Trisha Kerstin 3, were recovered in the waters off Basilan's Hadji Muhtamad municipality between Friday, January 30, and Sunday, February 1, during retrieval operations carried out by the Philippine Coast Guard and local civilian volunteers.

This raises the incident's confirmed death toll to 40, though officials expect the total will rise as search and retrieval operations are still ongoing.