Passenger Vessel News Roundup | September 9 – Northern Ireland lake hydrofoil service, new European river cruise ships and more

Finn Lough, a luxury lakeside resort in Northern Ireland, will become one of the first hospitality destinations in Europe to offer its guests journeys via electric hydrofoiling vessel, after it introduces a catamaran designed and built by New Zealand-based marine technology company Vessev into service.

The vessel that will be introduced is a nine-metre catamaran that will fly above the water on carbon-fibre hydrofoils, producing minimal wake, noise and environmental impact.