Passenger Vessel News Roundup | September 9 – Northern Ireland lake hydrofoil service, new European river cruise ships and more
A Norwegian operator has christened its newest ferry while an electric commuter boat recently began undergoing sea trials in New Zealand. Future deliveries include two river cruise ships for operation in Europe and a hydrofoil eco-tour boat for a Northern Ireland. Lastly, a design has been selected for a new Ro-Pax ferry that would serve Scotland's Orkney Islands.
Resort operator Finn Lough to introduce hydrofoil lake transport service
Finn Lough, a luxury lakeside resort in Northern Ireland, will become one of the first hospitality destinations in Europe to offer its guests journeys via electric hydrofoiling vessel, after it introduces a catamaran designed and built by New Zealand-based marine technology company Vessev into service.
The vessel that will be introduced is a nine-metre catamaran that will fly above the water on carbon-fibre hydrofoils, producing minimal wake, noise and environmental impact.
Celebrity Cruises enters into river cruising with two new ships
Celebrity Cruises has announced its entry into the river cruising market with two new ships, the Celebrity Compass and the Celebrity Seeker, which will begin sailing on the Rhine and Danube rivers in 2027. The vessels will be equipped with a hybrid propulsion system and technology to reduce noise and vibration.
The company stated the new ships combine the design of its ocean-going vessels with a patent-pending design that it claimed offers more usable outdoor space than other river ships.
Orkney Islands Council releases designs for new island ferries
Orkney Islands Council has completed the first phase of its ferry replacement programme and has released the outline designs for new ferries that will serve the islands of Westray, Eday, Stronsay, and Sanday. The designs are now available for public comment ahead of a series of open days and presentations scheduled for the end of September.
Phase one of the programme calls for three new large, 60-metre monohull ferries to serve the outer North Isles using the existing port infrastructure. The council stated that the design work has included extensive simulator testing, and the draft specifications have been considered by a task force group that includes representatives from the island communities.
Sea trials begin for Auckland Transport's new electric ferry
New Zealand shipbuilder McMullen and Wing has begun conducting sea trials of a new ferry ordered by local operator Auckland Transport.
The ferry is the first example in a series designed by local company EV Maritime and developed with support from the New Zealand Government.
Torghatten Nord christens new double-ended electric ferry
Norwegian transport company Torghatten Nord has formally named its newest Ro-Pax ferry.
Hinnøy was designed by the Norwegian Ship Design Company in compliance with DNV class rules and was delivered earlier this year. It has since been placed into service on the route between the towns of Bognes and Lødingen in northern Norway.