Celebrity Cruises enters into river cruising with two new ships

Celebrity Cruises has announced its entry into the river cruising market with two new ships, the Celebrity Compass and the Celebrity Seeker, which will begin sailing on the Rhine and Danube rivers in 2027. The vessels will be equipped with a hybrid propulsion system and technology to reduce noise and vibration.

The company stated the new ships combine the design of its ocean-going vessels with a patent-pending design that it claimed offers more usable outdoor space than other river ships.