Celebrity Cruises enters into river cruising with two new ships
Celebrity Cruises has announced its entry into the river cruising market with two new ships, the Celebrity Compass and the Celebrity Seeker, which will begin sailing on the Rhine and Danube rivers in 2027. The vessels will be equipped with a hybrid propulsion system and technology to reduce noise and vibration.
The company stated the new ships combine the design of its ocean-going vessels with a patent-pending design that it claimed offers more usable outdoor space than other river ships.
The open decks will feature transformative shade structures, a top-deck bar and grille, and an infinity-edge plunge pool. The ships will also be equipped with what the company described as the “first-ever” cantilevered dining pods which allow guests to dine while floating above the river.
The ships will have five stateroom categories, including suites, with king-sized beds in every room and veranda access. Celebrity also noted that guests will have a choice of eight restaurants and bars onboard.
The company said its inaugural season will feature 33 seven-night sailings, offering multiple ports per day and overnight stays.