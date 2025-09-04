Orkney Islands Council releases designs for new island ferries

Public consultation events will take place in Westray, Eday, Stronsay, and Sanday from September 24, with an additional open day in Kirkwall on September 29. Kieron Brogan of the Sanday Development Trust, a member of the task force, urged all island residents to attend the consultations and view the designs.

Councillor Kristopher Leask, who chairs the council's development and infrastructure committee, stated that the views of the communities have been, "placed at the heart of the design process".

A report on the vessel designs and the feedback from the community will be presented to the committee next month, before procurement gets underway by the end of the year. All contract awards are subject to funding, which is being worked on with the Scottish Government, the council added..