Torghatten Nord christens new double-ended electric ferry

The steel-hulled, double-ended ferry has a length of 117.1 metres, a moulded beam of 18.8 metres, a draught of five metres, a gross tonnage of 7,200, a deadweight of 825, and space for 399 passengers and up to 120 vehicles.

A 4.75MWh battery pack drives two 1.8MW motors connected to azimuthing controllable-pitch propellers to provide enhanced manoeuvrability and to enable the ferry to reach a service speed of 14 knots.