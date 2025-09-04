Torghatten Nord christens new double-ended electric ferry
Norwegian transport company Torghatten Nord has formally named its newest Ro-Pax ferry.
Hinnøy was designed by the Norwegian Ship Design Company in compliance with DNV class rules and was delivered earlier this year. It has since been placed into service on the route between the towns of Bognes and Lødingen in northern Norway.
The steel-hulled, double-ended ferry has a length of 117.1 metres, a moulded beam of 18.8 metres, a draught of five metres, a gross tonnage of 7,200, a deadweight of 825, and space for 399 passengers and up to 120 vehicles.
A 4.75MWh battery pack drives two 1.8MW motors connected to azimuthing controllable-pitch propellers to provide enhanced manoeuvrability and to enable the ferry to reach a service speed of 14 knots.
The speed allows the ferry to sail one-way between Bognes and Lødingen within one hour, making it one of the fastest vessels of its kind in operation on the route.
The onboard facilities include lounges with mess tables, port and starboard viewing areas with large windows, and a snack bar, allowing passengers to travel in relative comfort on each one-hour crossing.