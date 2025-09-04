Auckland Transport's new electric ferry during sea trials
Auckland Transport's new electric ferry during sea trialsEV Maritime
Ferry

Sea trials begin for Auckland Transport's new electric ferry

Published on

New Zealand shipbuilder McMullen and Wing has begun conducting sea trials of a new ferry ordered by local operator Auckland Transport.

The ferry is the first example in a series designed by local company EV Maritime and developed with support from the New Zealand Government.

The vessel features lightweight carbon-fibre construction and is fitted with battery propulsion that drives Hamilton waterjets. During the trials, this configuration delivered a speed of 30.4 knots.

The vessel will be one of two that will enter service on the 16-kilometre route between downtown Auckland and the suburb of Half Moon Bay.

Upon completion, the ferry will be able to accommodate 200 passengers on a fully enclosed main deck with additional seating for 30 on the upper deck. Amenities will include two standard restrooms, an ADA-accessible restroom, and a small kiosk serving coffee and other refreshments.

EV Maritime said charging of the batteries can be completed within 10 minutes during turnarounds, though a full charge is expected to supply enough power for a full round trip on the vessel's assigned route.

Oceania
New Zealand
Auckland Transport
EV Maritime
McMullen and Wing
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com