Sea trials begin for Auckland Transport's new electric ferry
New Zealand shipbuilder McMullen and Wing has begun conducting sea trials of a new ferry ordered by local operator Auckland Transport.
The ferry is the first example in a series designed by local company EV Maritime and developed with support from the New Zealand Government.
The vessel features lightweight carbon-fibre construction and is fitted with battery propulsion that drives Hamilton waterjets. During the trials, this configuration delivered a speed of 30.4 knots.
The vessel will be one of two that will enter service on the 16-kilometre route between downtown Auckland and the suburb of Half Moon Bay.
Upon completion, the ferry will be able to accommodate 200 passengers on a fully enclosed main deck with additional seating for 30 on the upper deck. Amenities will include two standard restrooms, an ADA-accessible restroom, and a small kiosk serving coffee and other refreshments.
EV Maritime said charging of the batteries can be completed within 10 minutes during turnarounds, though a full charge is expected to supply enough power for a full round trip on the vessel's assigned route.