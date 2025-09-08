Resort operator Finn Lough to introduce hydrofoil lake transport service

Because of the use of hydrofoils, the vessel’s hull can remain 50 cm above the surface of the water while underway, thus allowing the vessel itself to attain high transit speeds without being affected by waves even in bad weather. This then ensures a much more comfortable ride and little to no fatigue on the occupants.

The foils can also be fully retracted, and these combined with the vessel’s compact size will allow it to berth at existing marinas without the need for additional custom infrastructure. The vessel is also trailer-transportable for greater flexibility with regards to deployment.

The new catamaran is scheduled to arrive at Finn Lough in 2026.