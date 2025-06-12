New Zealand builder launches future electric ferry for Auckland Transport
New Zealand-based shipbuilder McMullen and Wing has launched a new ferry ordered by local operator Auckland Transport.
The ferry is the first example in a series designed by local company EV Maritime and developed with support from the New Zealand Government.
The vessel features lightweight carbon-fibre construction and will be fitted with battery propulsion that will drive Hamilton waterjets to deliver a top speed of 25 knots.
The vessel will be one of two that will enter service on the 16-kilometre route between downtown Auckland and the suburb of Half Moon Bay.
Upon completion, the ferry will be able to accommodate 200 passengers on a fully enclosed main deck with additional seating for 30 on the upper deck. Amenities will include two standard restrooms, an ADA-accessible restroom, and a small kiosk serving coffee and other refreshments.
The batteries for the ferry will be supplied by Freudenberg while the motors and propulsion electronics will be from Danfoss.
EV Maritime said charging of the batteries can be completed within 10 minutes during turnarounds, though a full charge is expected to supply enough power for a full round trip on the vessel's assigned route.