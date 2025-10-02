Passenger

Passenger Vessel News Roundup | October 3 – Hong Kong commuter catamaran, Russian inland cruise ship orders and more

Published on

Deliveries include a catamaran ferry for Hong Kong and a cruise ship for a US owner. A German joint venture cruise company and a Scottish Government ferry operator have placed orders for new vessels. Lastly, a Russian design firm has introduced a new series of river-capable cruise ships.

Sea trials completed for Sun Ferry's new fast commuter catamaran

Xin Ming Zhu XIII
Xin Ming Zhu XIII

China's AFAI Southern Shipyard has completed conducting sea trials of a new fast commuter catamaran ordered by Hong Kong operator Sun Ferry.

Xin Ming Zhu XIII ("New Pearl 13") belongs to the same series as Xin Ming Zhu VIII, which was handed over to Sun Ferry in 2024.

TUI Cruises orders two additional ships from Italian yard

Mein Schiff Relax
Mein Schiff RelaxFincantieri

TUI Cruises and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri have entered into an agreement for the design and construction of two new cruise ships in a series.

The ships, which Fincantieri said will be delivered in 2031 and 2032, respectively, will be near-identical sisters of the 3,984-guest Mein Schiff Relax and will be powered by dual-fuel engines that can run on both LNG and MGO.

Princess Cruises welcomes 4,300-guest ship to fleet

Star Princess' delivery ceremony, September 26, 2025
Star Princess' delivery ceremony, September 26, 2025Fincantieri

Princess Cruises took delivery of its newest cruise ship in a ceremony at Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri's Monfalcone facilities on Friday, September 26.

Star Princess is the second in a series of two ships ordered by Princess Cruises from Fincantieri in 2019. Sun Princess, the series' lead ship, was handed over in 2024.

Russia's Sozvezdie orders six inland cruise ships from local builder

Rendering of a Sozvezdie river/sea cruise ship
Rendering of a Sozvezdie river/sea cruise shipUnited Shipbuilding Corporation

Russian shipping company Sozvezdie has placed orders for six new cruise ships in a series to be built by state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC).

Design work on the ships will be provided by USC's Vympel Design Bureau in compliance with Russian Classification Society requirements. Once in service, they will be operated on inland waterways to serve the Russian domestic market.

Transport Scotland moves to tender for two new Northern Isles Ro-Pax ferries

Concept render of new Northern Isles Ro-Pax ferries
Concept render of new Northern Isles Ro-Pax ferriesTransport Scotland

Transport Scotland has announced that the procurement of two new Ro-Pax ferries is moving to the invite to tender stage.

The first stage of the competitive tender process assessed shipyards interested in bidding against specific criteria, including facilities, capacities, and capabilities.

