Passenger Vessel News Roundup | October 3 – Hong Kong commuter catamaran, Russian inland cruise ship orders and more

China's AFAI Southern Shipyard has completed conducting sea trials of a new fast commuter catamaran ordered by Hong Kong operator Sun Ferry.
Xin Ming Zhu XIII ("New Pearl 13") belongs to the same series as Xin Ming Zhu VIII, which was handed over to Sun Ferry in 2024.
TUI Cruises and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri have entered into an agreement for the design and construction of two new cruise ships in a series.
The ships, which Fincantieri said will be delivered in 2031 and 2032, respectively, will be near-identical sisters of the 3,984-guest Mein Schiff Relax and will be powered by dual-fuel engines that can run on both LNG and MGO.
Princess Cruises took delivery of its newest cruise ship in a ceremony at Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri's Monfalcone facilities on Friday, September 26.
Star Princess is the second in a series of two ships ordered by Princess Cruises from Fincantieri in 2019. Sun Princess, the series' lead ship, was handed over in 2024.
Russian shipping company Sozvezdie has placed orders for six new cruise ships in a series to be built by state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC).
Design work on the ships will be provided by USC's Vympel Design Bureau in compliance with Russian Classification Society requirements. Once in service, they will be operated on inland waterways to serve the Russian domestic market.
Transport Scotland has announced that the procurement of two new Ro-Pax ferries is moving to the invite to tender stage.
The first stage of the competitive tender process assessed shipyards interested in bidding against specific criteria, including facilities, capacities, and capabilities.