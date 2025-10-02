Passenger Vessel News Roundup | October 3 – Hong Kong commuter catamaran, Russian inland cruise ship orders and more

TUI Cruises and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri have entered into an agreement for the design and construction of two new cruise ships in a series.

The ships, which Fincantieri said will be delivered in 2031 and 2032, respectively, will be near-identical sisters of the 3,984-guest Mein Schiff Relax and will be powered by dual-fuel engines that can run on both LNG and MGO.