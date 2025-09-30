Sea trials completed for Sun Ferry's new fast commuter catamaran

The all-aluminium ferry has an LOA of 44.8 metres, a beam of 11.1 metres, a draught of 1.37 metres, a depth of 3.4 metres, and a crew of five.

The vessel will be able to transport up to 500 passengers at a top speed of 30 knots and a service speed of 27 knots, thanks to two MTU engines that each produce 1,440 kW at 2,250 rpm and drive Kongsberg waterjets. The latter also provide enhanced manoeuvrability essential in navigating through Hong Kong's busy harbour waters.