Sea trials completed for Sun Ferry's new fast commuter catamaran

China's AFAI Southern Shipyard has completed conducting sea trials of a new fast commuter catamaran ordered by Hong Kong operator Sun Ferry.
Xin Ming Zhu XIII ("New Pearl 13") belongs to the same series as Xin Ming Zhu VIII, which was handed over to Sun Ferry in 2024.
The all-aluminium ferry has an LOA of 44.8 metres, a beam of 11.1 metres, a draught of 1.37 metres, a depth of 3.4 metres, and a crew of five.
The vessel will be able to transport up to 500 passengers at a top speed of 30 knots and a service speed of 27 knots, thanks to two MTU engines that each produce 1,440 kW at 2,250 rpm and drive Kongsberg waterjets. The latter also provide enhanced manoeuvrability essential in navigating through Hong Kong's busy harbour waters.
The ferry's main deck features seating for 299 passengers including six wheelchair spaces and two dedicated areas for passengers travelling with pets. There are also stroller storage areas and private change table facilities.
A separate rest area with berths is also available for use by the crew.
Xin Ming Zhu XIII is scheduled for delivery before the end of this year.