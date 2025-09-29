Princess Cruises welcomes 4,300-guest ship to fleet

Star Princess boasts numerous facilities distributed across 20 decks. Ten of the decks will house the 2,162 guest cabins, which will also include over 1,500 balcony staterooms. Up to 4,300 guests can be accommodated on board.

The other facilities consist of over 30 bars and restaurants including a dining room that spans three decks, a suspended atrium, a theatre, a casino, a spa, and boutique retail shops. Power for the ship is provided by dual-fuel engines that can also run on LNG.

Star Princess will soon depart Monfalcone and sail to Barcelona ahead of her inaugural voyage, an 11-day Western Mediterranean cruise scheduled to commence on Saturday, October 4.