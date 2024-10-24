VESSEL REVIEW | Sun Princess – Princess Cruises' newest 4,300-guest ship for Mediterranean and Caribbean sailings

Lower-emission propulsion

Power will be provided by dual-fuel engines that can also run on LNG and that can deliver a maximum speed of 22 knots. This attribute makes Sun Princess the first LNG-powered vessel to be acquired by Princess Cruises.

The Bermuda-flagged Sun Princess officially started its inaugural cruise season on February 28. The ship has also completed sailing a series of Mediterranean voyages before debuting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, this October for its first Caribbean season. Star Princess, Princess Cruises’ second Sphere-class ship, was recently launched at Fincantieri’s Monfalcone shipyard and is scheduled to be handed over in the autumn of 2025 for operation on the same routes as its earlier sister.

Design work on the two Sphere-class ships was completed in compliance with Lloyd’s Register class rules.