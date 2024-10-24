VESSEL REVIEW | Sun Princess – Princess Cruises' newest 4,300-guest ship for Mediterranean and Caribbean sailings
US-based Carnival Corporation’s Princess Cruises subsidiary has taken delivery of a new cruise ship built by Fincantieri of Italy. Named Sun Princess, the vessel belongs to the two-strong Sphere-class ordered by Princess Cruises in 2019.
Extensive selection of amenities
The ship has a length of 1,133 feet (345.3 metres), a beam of 139 feet (42.4 metres), a height of 200 feet (70 metres), a gross tonnage of approximately 178,000, a crew complement of 1,550, and numerous facilities distributed across 21 decks.
Ten of the decks house 2,157 guest cabins, which include over 80 suites (in seven categories) and 1,500 balcony staterooms as well as ocean view and interior cabins. The staterooms can accommodate a maximum of 4,300 guests.
The dining facilities consist of over 30 bars, cafes and specialty restaurants including poolside restaurants, a 24-hour restaurant and a dining room with separate sections spanning three decks.
There are also private lounges for guests staying in suites, a European-inspired suspended atrium, a theatre with seating for up to 990 people, smaller live entertainment venues that can seat 200 people, and boutique retail shops covering more than 5,800 square feet ( square metres) of total area. A terrace relaxation area near the stern meanwhile features a two-deck spa, a salon, and an infinity pool.
The ship’s recreational spaces include a large casino, two activity areas for children up to 12 years old, a lounge for teenage guests, a fitness centre, four pools (including an adults-only pool), gyms, and a jogging track. Separate onboard venues are also available for art exhibits, auctions, and lectures by local experts on notable attractions at the various destinations included in the itineraries.
A notable feature is a multi-level deck with what Princess Cruises claims is the first fully glass-enclosed dome ever fitted on a cruise ship. During the day, this area has an indoor and outdoor pool and a unique water show, whereas at night, the pool becomes a stage, transforming into an entertainment venue with appropriate lighting effects.
Lower-emission propulsion
Power will be provided by dual-fuel engines that can also run on LNG and that can deliver a maximum speed of 22 knots. This attribute makes Sun Princess the first LNG-powered vessel to be acquired by Princess Cruises.
The Bermuda-flagged Sun Princess officially started its inaugural cruise season on February 28. The ship has also completed sailing a series of Mediterranean voyages before debuting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, this October for its first Caribbean season. Star Princess, Princess Cruises’ second Sphere-class ship, was recently launched at Fincantieri’s Monfalcone shipyard and is scheduled to be handed over in the autumn of 2025 for operation on the same routes as its earlier sister.
Design work on the two Sphere-class ships was completed in compliance with Lloyd’s Register class rules.