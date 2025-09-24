Transport Scotland moves to tender for two new Northern Isles Ro-Pax ferries

Transport Scotland has announced that the procurement of two new Ro-Pax ferries is moving to the invite to tender stage.
The first stage of the competitive tender process assessed shipyards interested in bidding against specific criteria, including facilities, capacities, and capabilities.
Four yards have been selected to progress: GSI in China, Stena UK alongside reliance partner CMJL (Weihai), and two Turkish shipyards.
The vessels will operate on the Aberdeen to Kirkwall/Lerwick route. The total project cost, including both vessels, associated CMAL projects, and shore power upgrades, is estimated at around £200 million ($244 million).
Tender submissions are expected by late November 2025, with a contract award anticipated in February 2026.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop commented, “The Scottish Government is committed to investing in our ferry fleet to better meet the needs of island communities, so I’m very pleased to see the second stage of procurement process for two new vessels get underway.”
Kevin Hobbs, Chief Executive at CMAL, added, “These new vessels will bring a huge increase in capacity for freight and passengers.”