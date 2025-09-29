TUI Cruises orders two additional ships from Italian yard

TUI Cruises and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri have entered into an agreement for the design and construction of two new cruise ships in a series.
The ships, which Fincantieri said will be delivered in 2031 and 2032, respectively, will be near-identical sisters of the 3,984-guest Mein Schiff Relax (pictured) and will be powered by dual-fuel engines that can run on both LNG and MGO.
With a gross tonnage of approximately 160,000, the vessels will be larger than the ones originally planned for the Marella Cruises configuration and will be built according to the latest environmental standards.
Fincantieri said that the value of the contract, subject to financing and other typical terms and conditions, is higher than the one foreseen in the initial memorandum of agreement for the Marella Cruises brand, but remains within the threshold communicated on March 31, 2025.
Other notable features of the new ships will include waste heat recovery system and catalytic converters.