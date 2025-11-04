Passenger Vessel News Roundup | November 5 – New ferries for Russia and Bermuda plus US cruise ship orders

Recent deliveries include a hydrofoil ferry for Russia's Saratov region and two catamaran ferries for the Bermuda Government. Two other Russian operators are meanwhile slated to receive new commuter vessels in the coming years. Lastly, a US cruise company has placed orders for additional ships.
A new hydrofoil ferry has been delivered to the Saratov Region in Russia's Volga Federal District.
General Panfilov belongs to the Project 23180 series of hydrofoil ferries designed and built by Alexeev's Hydrofoil Design Bureau for operation in inland waters. Two sister ships, Yuri Gagarin and Pyotr Stolypin, are already in operation in Saratov.
Russian shipowner State Transport Leasing Company has received RUB426 million (US$5.26 million) for the construction of two new ferries belonging to the Project MPKS series.
The RUB426 million was made available by the Russian Government through its National Welfare Fund.
The Moscow Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development (Moscow Deptrans) will acquire eight new electric ferries in 2026, bringing the department's total fleet of electric vessels to 39.
The vessels will belong to a series of river ferries built by local shipyard Emperium for operation by Moscow Deptrans on behalf of owner State Transport Leasing Company. The first examples of the ferries were delivered in 2023.
The Government of Bermuda has taken delivery of two new fast catamaran ferries in a series built by Strategic Marine of Singapore.
Warbaby Fox and JL Cecil Smith were both built to a design developed by One2Three Naval Architects of Australia. Each has all-aluminium construction, a length of 40 metres, seating for up to 550 passengers, and designated spaces for wheelchairs.
American Cruise Lines (ACL) has confirmed that ten newbuild ships will be added to its fleet through 2028, beginning with American Pioneer due to be introduced later this week.
American Pioneer is a sister ship of American Patriot, which was delivered to ACL earlier this year following completion at Chesapeake Shipbuilding.