New hydrofoil ferry enters service in Russia's Saratov region

A new hydrofoil ferry has been delivered to the Saratov Region in Russia's Volga Federal District.
General Panfilov belongs to the Project 23180 series of hydrofoil ferries designed and built by Alexeev's Hydrofoil Design Bureau for operation in inland waters. Two sister ships, Yuri Gagarin and Pyotr Stolypin, are already in operation in Saratov.
The vessel honours Ivan Vasilyevich Panfilov, a Saratov native and Soviet Army general who was killed in action during World War II.
General Panfilov has an LOA of 21.3 metres, a beam of 5.2 metres, a maximum draught of only 1.1 metres, and space for two crewmembers and up to 45 passengers.
The ferry was developed for operation during daylight hours in areas with air temperatures of between five and 30 degrees Celsius. The wheelhouse provides all-round visibility thanks to its placement near the bow and its being semi-recessed into the superstructure.
The insulated, climate-controlled main cabin boasts minimal noise and vibration levels and has an aft toilet and a crew rest area in addition to the passenger seating area. Embarkation and disembarkation can be done via a bow ramp or an aft platform.
General Panfilov is classed by the Russian Classification Society.