Moscow's transport department to receive eight new electric ferries in 2026

The Moscow Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development (Moscow Deptrans) will acquire eight new electric ferries in 2026, bringing the department's total fleet of electric vessels to 39.
The vessels will belong to a series of river ferries built by local shipyard Emperium for operation by Moscow Deptrans on behalf of owner State Transport Leasing Company. The first examples of the ferries were delivered in 2023.
Each vessel will have a welded aluminium hull, an LOA of 21 metres, a beam of 6.2 metres, a draught of only 1.4 metres, a displacement of 40 tonnes, and capacity for 80 passengers plus two crewmembers. Seating will be available for 42 passengers on each ferry, and the main cabins will be fitted with USB charging ports, tables, toilets, and space for bicycles and scooters.
The cabin layout of each ferry can be rearranged to allow the operator to adjust the distances between the seats and to install armrests of varying widths.
The ferries will each be fitted with 500kWh lithium iron phosphate battery packs that supply power to two 134kW motors. This configuration can deliver a maximum speed of 11.8 knots, a cruising speed of just under 10 knots, and a range of 150 kilometres.
The ferries will be operated primarily on the Moskva River.