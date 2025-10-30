American Cruise Lines to acquire 10 new ships through 2028

American Cruise Lines (ACL) has confirmed that ten newbuild ships will be added to its fleet through 2028, beginning with American Pioneer due to be introduced later this week.
American Pioneer is a sister ship of American Patriot (pictured), which was delivered to ACL earlier this year following completion at Chesapeake Shipbuilding.
All of ACL's new boats will continue to sail domestically, operating itineraries across the company's growing portfolio, including the Mississippi River, Alaska, and the East Coast.
ACL said the new ships will also accelerate its expansion into new niche markets such as the Great Lakes, the Arkansas River, and National Parks cruises.
"The new ships will roll out at an average pace of one every four months and keep us on a disciplined growth trajectory," said Charles B. Robertson, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACL.
Following American Pioneer’s inaugural sailing, ACL's orderbook will include five new river cruise ships and four coastal ships.