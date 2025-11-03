Russia's State Transport Leasing Company secures funding for additional ferries

Russian shipowner State Transport Leasing Company has received RUB426 million (US$5.26 million) for the construction of two new ferries belonging to the Project MPKS series.
The RUB426 million was made available by the Russian Government through its National Welfare Fund.
Design work on the Project MPKS ferries was done by R-Flot Design in compliance with Russian Classification Society rules including ice20 requirements and those covering navigation in inland and coastal waters.
Upon completion, each vessel will have a length of 31.95 metres, a beam of 8.14 metres, a draught of 1.4 metres, a depth of 2.75 metres, and space for 240 passengers and six crewmembers.
The passengers will be accommodated in two enclosed cabins on the main and upper decks and an aft open area on the upper deck. The enclosed cabins will have cushioned reclining seats with adjustable armrests, folding tables, and multimedia interfaces.
The upper deck of each ferry will have air-conditioning and seating for up to 142 passengers. The main deck will have seating for 98 passengers including two with limited mobility, a bar, and two luggage racks.