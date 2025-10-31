Bermuda Government takes delivery of two new catamaran ferries

The Government of Bermuda has taken delivery of two new fast catamaran ferries in a series built by Strategic Marine of Singapore.
Warbaby Fox and JL Cecil Smith were both built to a design developed by One2Three Naval Architects of Australia. Each has all-aluminium construction, a length of 40 metres, seating for up to 550 passengers, and designated spaces for wheelchairs.
The vessels also boast modern interiors and panoramic windows to provide passengers with unobstructed views of the coast while underway.
Strategic Marine said the new ferries will reduce CO2 emissions by about 25 per cent when compared to existing ferries on a passenger-mile basis in addition to offering significant savings on operational costs. This has been achieved by optimising the vessels’ design and construction for the Government of Bermuda’s current and future operational requirements.
Warbaby Fox and JL Cecil Smith will replace two similarly named vessels being operated by the Bermuda Department of Marine and Ports Services.