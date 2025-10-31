Bermuda Government takes delivery of two new catamaran ferries

The vessels also boast modern interiors and panoramic windows to provide passengers with unobstructed views of the coast while underway.

Strategic Marine said the new ferries will reduce CO 2 emissions by about 25 per cent when compared to existing ferries on a passenger-mile basis in addition to offering significant savings on operational costs. This has been achieved by optimising the vessels’ design and construction for the Government of Bermuda’s current and future operational requirements.

Warbaby Fox and JL Cecil Smith will replace two similarly named vessels being operated by the Bermuda Department of Marine and Ports Services.