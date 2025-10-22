VESSEL REVIEW | American Patriot – American Cruise Lines' newest catamaran to serve East Coast itineraries

As is the case with ACL’s fleet of river-only cruise ships, American Patriot’s itineraries are 100 per cent domestic and will visit only US ports. This allows guests to avoid the hassle of going through immigration procedures and of having to take overseas flights just to get to the ship.

The 243- by 56-foot (74- by 17-metre), 3,000GT American Patriot has a capacity of 130 guests across five decks. There are 56 spacious staterooms for both single and double occupancy, and all are equipped with private balconies.

ACL said the interior design of the ship features a serene color palette, creating a tranquil ambiance throughout.