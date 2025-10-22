VESSEL REVIEW | American Patriot – American Cruise Lines' newest catamaran to serve East Coast itineraries
American Cruise Lines (ACL) recently took delivery of a new coastal cruise ship.
American Patriot is the first in a new class of ships ordered by ACL from Chesapeake Shipbuilding of Maryland. ACL expects all four ships will increase the itinerary options for its selection of coastal cruises from Maine to Florida.
Broad selection of staterooms and amenities
As is the case with ACL’s fleet of river-only cruise ships, American Patriot’s itineraries are 100 per cent domestic and will visit only US ports. This allows guests to avoid the hassle of going through immigration procedures and of having to take overseas flights just to get to the ship.
The 243- by 56-foot (74- by 17-metre), 3,000GT American Patriot has a capacity of 130 guests across five decks. There are 56 spacious staterooms for both single and double occupancy, and all are equipped with private balconies.
ACL said the interior design of the ship features a serene color palette, creating a tranquil ambiance throughout.
The fourth deck houses all-suite accommodation ranging in area from 420 to 620 square feet (39 to 58 square metres) and a fitness centre, while the fifth deck will be dedicated to relaxation and recreation, offering panoramic views, comfortable lounge seating, a 360-degree walking track, and a casual outdoor cafe.
The second and third decks meanwhile feature a mix of suites and single staterooms.
Standard features in each guest cabin include a balcony, floor-to-ceiling sliding windows, individual climate control, and USB charging ports.
The facilities also include a glass-enclosed main restaurant with panoramic windows. The restaurant regularly serves cuisine inspired by the ship’s current itinerary at any given time, hence the use of notable ingredients sourced from the stops along her routes.
First in a new coastal fleet
American Patriot is built as a fully stabilised coastwise ship for sailing along the Eastern Seaboard with a service speed rated at 18 knots. Her sister ships American Pioneer, American Maverick, and American Ranger are due to be launched through 2026.
The ship’s initial sailings will include eight- and 16-day New England itineraries with stops in Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Connecticut.