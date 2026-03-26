Passenger Vessel News Roundup | March 26 – New ferries for Europe, hydrogen-powered cruise ship launch and more

Remontowa Shipbuilding in Poland has laid the keel of of a new Ro-Pax ferry ordered by UK transport company Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL).

The keel-laying ceremony took place on Thursday, March 19, concurrent with the cutting of the first steel to be used in the construction of another ferry from the same series.

Upon completion, each new CMAL ferry will have a 5,746kWh battery pack and a capacity of 200 passengers and 24 cars. Charging the batteries will be carried out primarily during night stops using a conventional shoreside power system.