Passenger Vessel News Roundup | March 26 – New ferries for Europe, hydrogen-powered cruise ship launch and more

A Norwegian operator has taken delivery of a new Ro-Pax ferry while similar type vessels continue to be built for customers in Denmark and the UK. China's second cruise ship has begun undergoing harbour trials. Lastly, a hydrogen-powered cruise ship was recently launched in Italy.
Remontowa Shipbuilding in Poland has laid the keel of of a new Ro-Pax ferry ordered by UK transport company Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL).
The keel-laying ceremony took place on Thursday, March 19, concurrent with the cutting of the first steel to be used in the construction of another ferry from the same series.
Upon completion, each new CMAL ferry will have a 5,746kWh battery pack and a capacity of 200 passengers and 24 cars. Charging the batteries will be carried out primarily during night stops using a conventional shoreside power system.
A new large cruise ship ordered by China's Adora Cruises has begun undergoing harbour trials at the facilities of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding.
Adora Flora City is a sister ship of Adora Magic City, which was handed over to the same operator in late 2023. The vessels are the first two cruise ships to be built entirely in China.
The ship is currently undergoing tests including tilting, berthing and docking tests. Tests have also been carried out individually on her 18 lifeboats.
The cruise ship Viking Libra, which Viking Cruises claims is the world's first hydrogen-powered cruise ship capable of operating with zero emissions, was launched at the Ancona facilities of Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri on Thursday, March 19.
Scheduled for delivery in November 2026, the ship will spend her inaugural season sailing itineraries in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.
Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, said the ship is Viking's, "most environmentally friendly vessel yet."
Construction is continuing on two new electric Ro-Pax ferries ordered by Danish operator Molslinjen from Australian shipbuilder Incat Tasmania.
Incat said that, when delivered, the vessels will be Europe’s largest battery-electric ferries and will operate across the Kattegat route between Jutland and Zealand, carrying thousands of passengers each day.
The two vessels are scheduled to enter service in the Kattegat in 2027 and 2028, respectively.
Remontowa Shipbuilding has delivered a hybrid Ro-Pax ferry to Norwegian shipping firm Torghatten Nord on March 18.
The vessel construction commenced in May 2024 and remained on schedule through its launch a year later, the Polish shipbuilder remarked.
The vessel, named Bjarkøy, refers to an island in northern Norway to highlight the regional connections operated by the shipowner. It features two azimuth thrusters with vertically mounted electric motors powered by batteries with a total capacity of approximately 2.3 megawatt-hours.