Torghatten Nord receives new hybrid Ro-Pax ferry from Polish yard

As an emergency measure, the ferry is equipped with two generators to ensure full operation in the event of a battery power outage. Torghatten Nord stated that in standard operation, the batteries will be recharged from the shore power grid during unloading and loading.

The recharge process is expected by the company to occur frequently as a single crossing lasts no more than 12 minutes. The Bjarkøy was built based on a design developed by The Norwegian Ship Design Company with documentation support from Remontowa Marine Design and Consulting.

Remontowa noted the handover does not conclude the cooperation between the firms as construction is scheduled to begin on another double-ended ferry for the Norwegian fjords. This upcoming vessel is designed for routes around the islands of Dønna and Herøy.