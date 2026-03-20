Viking touts launch of world's first hydrogen-powered cruise ship

The cruise ship Viking Libra, which Viking Cruises claims is the world's first hydrogen-powered cruise ship capable of operating with zero emissions, was launched at the Ancona facilities of Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri on Thursday, March 19.

Scheduled for delivery in November 2026, the ship will spend her inaugural season sailing itineraries in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, said the ship is Viking's, "most environmentally friendly vessel yet."