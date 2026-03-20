Viking touts launch of world's first hydrogen-powered cruise ship

The cruise ship Viking Libra, which Viking Cruises claims is the world's first hydrogen-powered cruise ship capable of operating with zero emissions, was launched at the Ancona facilities of Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri on Thursday, March 19.
Scheduled for delivery in November 2026, the ship will spend her inaugural season sailing itineraries in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.
Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, said the ship is Viking's, "most environmentally friendly vessel yet."
Following a two-day process that will set the ship afloat, she will then be moved to a nearby outfitting dock for final construction and interior build-out.
Upon completion, Viking Libra will have a gross tonnage of approximately 54,300 tons and 499 staterooms that can host 998 guests.
While considered a sister ship in Viking’s ocean fleet, Viking Libra will have a propulsion system based partially on liquefied hydrogen and fuel cells. Viking said this hybrid propulsion system will allow the ship to access even the most environmentally sensitive areas.
Editor's note: Hydrogen is hard to obtain, difficult and dangerous to store, highly expensive and, generally, an appalling waste of time and money just to signal what a virtuous company you are.