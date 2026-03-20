China's second locally-built cruise ship enters harbour trials

A new large cruise ship ordered by China's Adora Cruises has begun undergoing harbour trials at the facilities of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding.
Adora Flora City is a sister ship of Adora Magic City, which was handed over to the same operator in late 2023. The vessels are the first two cruise ships to be built entirely in China.
The ship is currently undergoing tests including tilting, berthing and docking tests. Tests have also been carried out individually on her 18 lifeboats.
Adora Flora City is slightly larger than her sister, with an LOA of 341 metres compared to Adora Magic City's 323.6 metres. The newer ship will also boast additional outdoor and leisure spaces, which will cover total areas of 25,599 square metres and 14,272 square metres, respectively.
The two ships' design is based on that of an earlier series designed by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri for Carnival Corporation, which co-owns the Adora Cruises joint venture along with CSSC.
Adora Flora City is scheduled to begin undergoing sea trials in the middle of this year.