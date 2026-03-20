China's second locally-built cruise ship enters harbour trials

A new large cruise ship ordered by China's Adora Cruises has begun undergoing harbour trials at the facilities of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding.

Adora Flora City is a sister ship of Adora Magic City, which was handed over to the same operator in late 2023. The vessels are the first two cruise ships to be built entirely in China.

The ship is currently undergoing tests including tilting, berthing and docking tests. Tests have also been carried out individually on her 18 lifeboats.