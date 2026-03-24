Polish yard lays keel of Caledonian Maritime Assets' future electric ferry

Remontowa Shipbuilding in Poland has laid the keel of of a new Ro-Pax ferry ordered by UK transport company Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL).
The keel-laying ceremony took place on Thursday, March 19, concurrent with the cutting of the first steel to be used in the construction of another ferry from the same series.
Upon completion, each new CMAL ferry will have a 5,746kWh battery pack and a capacity of 200 passengers and 24 cars. Charging the batteries will be carried out primarily during night stops using a conventional shoreside power system.
Each ferry will also be fitted with two diesel generators with a selective catalytic reduction system. The generators will act as backup power sources, ensuring operational continuity in the event of limitations in the operation of the battery system.
Design work on the ferries was undertaken by Norwegian naval architecture firm LMG Marin with Remontowa Marine Design and Consulting providing working documentation support.
Deliveries of the new ferries are scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2027.