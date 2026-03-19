Construction continues on new electric ferries for Denmark's Molslinjen

Construction is continuing on two new electric Ro-Pax ferries ordered by Danish operator Molslinjen from Australian shipbuilder Incat Tasmania.
Incat said that, when delivered, the vessels will be Europe’s largest battery-electric ferries and will operate across the Kattegat route between Jutland and Zealand, carrying thousands of passengers each day.
The two vessels are scheduled to enter service in the Kattegat in 2027 and 2028, respectively.
The new catamarans will each measure 129 metres long and 30.5 metres wide.
Each vessel will have a capacity for 1,483 passengers and 500 cars and will be equipped with a 45,000kWh battery pack and engines with a total installed power of more than 52,000 kW. This configuration will enable each ferry to reach speeds of over 40 knots.
The construction of the new ferries was personally inspected by King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accompanying them during a recent official visit to Incat's facilities in Hobart.