Construction continues on new electric ferries for Denmark's Molslinjen

Construction is continuing on two new electric Ro-Pax ferries ordered by Danish operator Molslinjen from Australian shipbuilder Incat Tasmania.

Incat said that, when delivered, the vessels will be Europe’s largest battery-electric ferries and will operate across the Kattegat route between Jutland and Zealand, carrying thousands of passengers each day.

The two vessels are scheduled to enter service in the Kattegat in 2027 and 2028, respectively.