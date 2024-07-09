Passenger Vessel News Roundup | July 9 – UK electric foiling ferry, US cruise ships and more

Italian builder launches Oceania Cruises' newest ship

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri recently launched a new cruise ship ordered by Miami-based Oceania Cruises. Allura is scheduled to enter service in July 2025, after which it will sail on itineraries in the Mediterranean, North America, and the Caribbean.

Allura is the eighth vessel for Oceania Cruises and the line’s second 1,200-guest Allura-class ship. Onboard facilities will include a library, five specialty restaurants, and guest staterooms each with an area of at least 291 square feet (27 square metres).