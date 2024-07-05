Russia's newest hydrofoil ferry honours former cosmonaut

A new hydrofoil ferry built by Russia's Vympel Shipyard has been named after a late former cosmonaut who was also among the first ten people into space. Kosmonaut Pavel Popovich honours the late Pavel Romanovich Popovich, a Ukrainian-born former fighter pilot and Soviet Air Force major general who died in 2009.

Kosmonaut Pavel Popovich is the latest example of the Project 23160 series of hydrofoil ferries, which are each crewed by five people and are capable of transporting up to 120 passengers at speeds of over 32 knots. The passengers are housed in an air-conditioned cabin with business class and economy seating areas while a pitch control system keeps the ferry's attitude as level as possible for more comfortable sailing.