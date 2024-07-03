Royal Caribbean welcomes sixth Oasis-class cruise ship to fleet

French shipbuilder Chantiers de l'Atlantique has handed over the sixth vessel in a series of cruise ships ordered by Miami-based Royal Caribbean International. Named Utopia of the Seas, the ship is also the only one in the Oasis-class to be powered by LNG.
The newbuild has a length of 1,188 feet (362.1 metres), a beam of 210 feet (64 metres), a draught of 30 feet (9.3 metres), a gross tonnage of 227,700, and capacity for 6,800 passengers and 2,400 crewmembers across 18 decks. The ship also boasts a wide selection of restaurants, lounges, bars, retail shops, and 2,867 guest cabins, one of which is a large suite that can house 10 people.
For recreation, guests have access to a water park, a rock climbing wall, spas, fitness centres, a surfing simulator, full-size basketball and volleyball courts, an ice skating rink, a miniature golf course, a casino, game rooms, a jogging track, children's play areas, and theatres including one with seating for 1,400. Guests have access to any one of 16 decks via 24 lifts placed throughout the vessel.
Utopia of the Seas will depart Port Canaveral in Florida on its maiden operational voyage on July 19. The ship will primarily serve shorter itineraries of three or four nights each.