Royal Caribbean welcomes sixth Oasis-class cruise ship to fleet

French shipbuilder Chantiers de l'Atlantique has handed over the sixth vessel in a series of cruise ships ordered by Miami-based Royal Caribbean International. Named Utopia of the Seas, the ship is also the only one in the Oasis-class to be powered by LNG.

The newbuild has a length of 1,188 feet (362.1 metres), a beam of 210 feet (64 metres), a draught of 30 feet (9.3 metres), a gross tonnage of 227,700, and capacity for 6,800 passengers and 2,400 crewmembers across 18 decks. The ship also boasts a wide selection of restaurants, lounges, bars, retail shops, and 2,867 guest cabins, one of which is a large suite that can house 10 people.