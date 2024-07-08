Spain's Balearia welcomes new dual-fuel ferry to fleet

Spanish ferry company Balearia has taken delivery of a new catamaran Ro-Pax ferry built by Armon Shipyard. Named after famed Spanish biochemist, Margarita Salas is a sister vessel of the earlier Eleanor Roosevelt, which Armon handed over in 2021.

Improvements over Eleanor Roosevelt include larger onboard spaces, an additional passenger deck, an increase of 10 per cent in propulsive power, and bow thrusters for enhancing manoeuvrability particularly during berthing, unberthing, and port departures. The newbuild also has dual-fuel propulsion with engines that can run on diesel and LNG and can deliver a service speed of 35 knots.