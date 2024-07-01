Stena RoRo taps Chinese yard for multi-fuel ferries

Stena RoRo has awarded China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Weihai a contract for the construction of two new E-Flexer-class Ro-Pax ferries fitted with multi-fuel engines. The two vessels will be on long-term charter agreements to the Attica Group with an option to purchase and a potential option for two more vessels.
The vessels’ engines will be able to run on conventional marine fuels, such as HFO or MGO, or biodiesel. The engines will also be methanol-ready.
Stena Roro said the E-Flexer concept has been designed in line with future environmental requirements and, through its technical design, can meet both existing and future international requirements. The vessels will be designed with the classification society notation “Battery power,” which means that in the future, the vessels will also be able to utilise batteries as a means of propulsion, partly or completely, depending on the battery development.
Stena RoRo currently has 15 confirmed orders for E-Flexer vessels, as well as two so-called Ro-Ro vessels at the same shipyard. Ten of these ships have been delivered so far.