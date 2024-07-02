Seabourn Cruise Line names newest 300-guest expedition ship

US expedition cruise company Seabourn Cruise Line formally named its newest ship in ceremony on Ngula Jar Island in Australia on Saturday, June 29. The Bahamas-flagged Seabourn Pursuit belongs to the same series as Seabourn Venture, which was delivered in 2022.
Built by Italian shipyard T. Mariotti according to PC6 Polar Class standards, the 558- by 85-foot (170- by 26-metre) newbuild features 132 oceanfront veranda suites that can house up to 317 passengers across four decks as well as 120 crewmembers including 26 expedition specialists. Some suites have wheelchair-friendly features while a lift provides access across the various decks.
The other onboard facilities include restaurants, lounges, a sauna, a spa, and an auditorium that also serves as a learning centre where guests can attend lectures on the many remote destinations they are set to visit.
One lounge is situated at the bow to provide the closest possible access to the water level, allowing guests to view marine life without leaving the ship. Another lounge, which is also the ship's highest indoor viewing point, has floor-to-ceiling windows that ensure a 270-degree outward-facing view.