UK's Red Funnel partners with tech firm to develop electric ferry

UK transport company Red Funnel has entered into a partnership with Belfast-based maritime technology company Artemis Technologies with the aim of developing a new electric passenger ferry. The vessel will be fitted with Artemis Technologies' proprietary foiling system, making it the first passenger vessel to be equipped with such a system for operation between the South Coast of England and the Isle of Wight.

This ferry is among several vessels being developed by Artemis Technologies to provide commercially viable reduced-emission transport solutions for operators, cities, and governments across the world. Sea trials will take place later this year while the vessel's entry into service is scheduled for late 2025.