UK's Red Funnel partners with tech firm to develop electric ferry

UK transport company Red Funnel has entered into a partnership with Belfast-based maritime technology company Artemis Technologies with the aim of developing a new electric passenger ferry. The vessel will be fitted with Artemis Technologies' proprietary foiling system, making it the first passenger vessel to be equipped with such a system for operation between the South Coast of England and the Isle of Wight.
This ferry is among several vessels being developed by Artemis Technologies to provide commercially viable reduced-emission transport solutions for operators, cities, and governments across the world. Sea trials will take place later this year while the vessel's entry into service is scheduled for late 2025.
The ferry will have a length of 24 metres, a beam of 11 metres, a draught of 1.8 metres with the foil retracted, a maximum displacement of 70 tonnes, and capacity for 150 passengers and three crewmembers plus 18 bicycles. With front and side loading capability and flexible general arrangement options, the vessel can serve a wide range of customer requirements.
The vessel will have a maximum speed of 38 knots and a range of 115 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 25 knots. The patented foil-type electric propulsion system will enable the ferry to fly above the water, providing a comfortable ride for the passengers and producing minimal wake at high speeds.
The ferry will also feature a unique high-speed collision avoidance system. This capability will make the vessel ideal for operation in busy urban waterways.