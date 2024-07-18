Passenger

Passenger Vessel News Roundup | July 18 – 3D printed commuter boat, San Francisco Bay hydrogen ferry and more

A new hydrogen ferry begins operational sailings. Newly delivered vessels include a catamaran ferry for a Korean operator, a tour boat for an owner in Greenland, and a double-ended Ro-Pax for English Channel routes. A 3D printed boat begins trial operations in Dubai as the keel is laid for a new ferry ordered by a Norwegian owner. Finally, design work commences on electric ferries to be operated in Canada and the US West Coast.

Polish yard lays keel of Torghatten Nord's newest hybrid ferry

Torghatten Nord Remontowa Shipbuilding
Laying of the keel of Torghatten Nord's new hybrid double-ended ferry, July 9, 2024Remontowa Shipbuilding/Slawomir Lewandowski

Poland's Remontowa Shipbuilding has laid the keel of a new hybrid electric Ro-Pax ferry ordered by Norwegian operator Torghatten Nord. The double-ended ferry is the ninth vessel to be built by Remontowa for the same owner.

The ferry is scheduled for delivery to Torghatten Nord in the first quarter of 2026. It will be operated on the company's Stornes-Bjørnerå route.

New electric ferries to be built in Nova Scotia, Canada

EV Maritime A F Theriault and Son
Rendering of an electric ferry in operation in Bedford, Nova ScotiaEV Maritime

Canadian shipbuilder A.F. Theriault and Son has entered into an exclusive partnership with New Zealand design firm EV Maritime for the construction of new electric ferries that will serve the Nova Scotia community of Bedford. Completion of the vessels is scheduled for the 2027-2028 timeframe.

The delivery of the ferries will be in fulfilment of a procurement program initiated by the Halifax Regional Municipality. The project also entails the construction of terminals and other associated infrastructure.

Hydrogen-powered ferry enters service in San Francisco Bay

Sea Change Switch Maritime Blue and Gold Fleet Bay Ship and Yacht
Sea ChangeWater Emergency Transportation Authority

The San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA) in California has commenced operational sailings of a new commuter ferry powered by a hydrogen fuel cell. Sea Change is owned by SWITCH Maritime but will be operated by ferry company Blue and Gold Fleet under contract with WETA.

Dubai transport authority begins trial sailings of 3D printed passenger boat

Roads and Transport Authority Al Seer Marine Company
A new electric abra operated by the Roads and Transport Authority of DubaiRoads and Transport Authority

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the trial operation of an electric passenger boat manufactured using 3D printing technology. The 20-passenger vessel was designed to have a similar appearance to that of the traditional "abra" boats, which continue to be operated as water taxis in Dubai Creek.

San Francisco Bay operator taps New Zealand design firm for new electric ferry

EV Maritime Angel Island Tiburon Ferry
Rendering of an EV Maritime-designed electric ferryEV Maritime

New Zealand-based ferry design and technology company EV Maritime has been commissioned by California operator Angel Island Tiburon Ferry (AITF) to design an all-new hybrid electric vessel for its San Francisco Bay fleet. The project, which also calls for the installation of electric propulsion on two existing AITF vessels, has been funded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

P&O Ferries christens second hybrid cross-channel vessel in series

P&O Liberte P&O Ferries CSSC Offshore and Marine Engineering Company
P&O LiberteP&O Ferries

UK vessel operator P&O Ferries has formally named the second unit in a series of two hybrid electric Ro-Pax ferries that will serve the company's Dover-Calais route. P&O Liberte is a sister of P&O Pioneer, which was delivered to the company in 2023 following completion at China's CSSC Offshore and Marine Engineering Company (COMEC). Design work was provided by OSK Design of Denmark.

Greenland tour company to operate new boat for day trips

Albatros Arctic Circle
Albatros Arctic Circle's new 13.5-metre tour boat

Greenland tour company Albatros Arctic Circle has taken delivery of a new custom boat for day trips and whale watching. The 13.5-metre vessel is specifically designed to operate in cold Greenlandic waters and is approved by the Danish Maritime Authority to transport up to 12 passengers according to the specific regulations for Greenland and Arctic operations.

New fast ferry delivered to South Korea's KT Marine

Hamel KT Marine
Hamel

South Korean operator KT Marine has taken delivery of a new fast catamaran ferry. Named Hamel, the 42-metre vessel was ordered earlier this year, and the delivery within a few months is partly due to the builder's practice of serial construction of vessels for stock.

