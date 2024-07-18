Passenger Vessel News Roundup | July 18 – 3D printed commuter boat, San Francisco Bay hydrogen ferry and more

Poland's Remontowa Shipbuilding has laid the keel of a new hybrid electric Ro-Pax ferry ordered by Norwegian operator Torghatten Nord. The double-ended ferry is the ninth vessel to be built by Remontowa for the same owner.

The ferry is scheduled for delivery to Torghatten Nord in the first quarter of 2026. It will be operated on the company's Stornes-Bjørnerå route.