Passenger Vessel News Roundup | July 18 – 3D printed commuter boat, San Francisco Bay hydrogen ferry and more

A new hydrogen ferry begins operational sailings. Newly delivered vessels include a catamaran ferry for a Korean operator, a tour boat for an owner in Greenland, and a double-ended Ro-Pax for English Channel routes. A 3D printed boat begins trial operations in Dubai as the keel is laid for a new ferry ordered by a Norwegian owner. Finally, design work commences on electric ferries to be operated in Canada and the US West Coast.
Poland's Remontowa Shipbuilding has laid the keel of a new hybrid electric Ro-Pax ferry ordered by Norwegian operator Torghatten Nord. The double-ended ferry is the ninth vessel to be built by Remontowa for the same owner.
The ferry is scheduled for delivery to Torghatten Nord in the first quarter of 2026. It will be operated on the company's Stornes-Bjørnerå route.
Canadian shipbuilder A.F. Theriault and Son has entered into an exclusive partnership with New Zealand design firm EV Maritime for the construction of new electric ferries that will serve the Nova Scotia community of Bedford. Completion of the vessels is scheduled for the 2027-2028 timeframe.
The delivery of the ferries will be in fulfilment of a procurement program initiated by the Halifax Regional Municipality. The project also entails the construction of terminals and other associated infrastructure.
The San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA) in California has commenced operational sailings of a new commuter ferry powered by a hydrogen fuel cell. Sea Change is owned by SWITCH Maritime but will be operated by ferry company Blue and Gold Fleet under contract with WETA.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the trial operation of an electric passenger boat manufactured using 3D printing technology. The 20-passenger vessel was designed to have a similar appearance to that of the traditional "abra" boats, which continue to be operated as water taxis in Dubai Creek.
New Zealand-based ferry design and technology company EV Maritime has been commissioned by California operator Angel Island Tiburon Ferry (AITF) to design an all-new hybrid electric vessel for its San Francisco Bay fleet. The project, which also calls for the installation of electric propulsion on two existing AITF vessels, has been funded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).
UK vessel operator P&O Ferries has formally named the second unit in a series of two hybrid electric Ro-Pax ferries that will serve the company's Dover-Calais route. P&O Liberte is a sister of P&O Pioneer, which was delivered to the company in 2023 following completion at China's CSSC Offshore and Marine Engineering Company (COMEC). Design work was provided by OSK Design of Denmark.
Greenland tour company Albatros Arctic Circle has taken delivery of a new custom boat for day trips and whale watching. The 13.5-metre vessel is specifically designed to operate in cold Greenlandic waters and is approved by the Danish Maritime Authority to transport up to 12 passengers according to the specific regulations for Greenland and Arctic operations.
South Korean operator KT Marine has taken delivery of a new fast catamaran ferry. Named Hamel, the 42-metre vessel was ordered earlier this year, and the delivery within a few months is partly due to the builder's practice of serial construction of vessels for stock.