San Francisco Bay operator taps New Zealand design firm for new electric ferry

New Zealand-based ferry design and technology company EV Maritime has been commissioned by California operator Angel Island Tiburon Ferry (AITF) to design an all-new hybrid electric vessel for its San Francisco Bay fleet. The project, which also calls for the installation of electric propulsion on two existing AITF vessels, has been funded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

AITF currently operates three vessels providing a ferry service between Tiburon and Angel Island in San Francisco Bay, as well as private charters, whale watching, and sunset cruises. The family-owned company has been in operation since 1959.