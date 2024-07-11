New fast ferry delivered to South Korea's KT Marine

South Korean operator KT Marine has taken delivery of a new fast catamaran ferry. Named Hamel, the 42-metre vessel was ordered earlier this year, and the delivery within a few months is partly due to the builder's practice of serial construction of vessels for stock.

Hamel will transport up to 423 passengers at speeds of up to 40 knots. The ferry will operate a route between Yeosu Harbour and Geomundo Island.