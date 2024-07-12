Greenland tour company to operate new boat for day trips

Greenland tour company Albatros Arctic Circle has taken delivery of a new custom boat for day trips and whale watching. The 13.5-metre vessel is specifically designed to operate in cold Greenlandic waters and is approved by the Danish Maritime Authority to transport up to 12 passengers according to the specific regulations for Greenland and Arctic operations.

The cabin is laid out to ensure comfort and opportunities for social activities. On the roof of the cabin is a lookout post where guests can observe nature from an elevated position.