Dubai transport authority begins trial sailings of 3D printed passenger boat

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the trial operation of an electric passenger boat manufactured using 3D printing technology. The 20-passenger vessel was designed to have a similar appearance to that of the traditional "abra" boats, which continue to be operated as water taxis in Dubai Creek.
RTA said the electric abra project seeks to reduce abra manufacturing time by 90 per cent, reduce manufacturing costs by 30 per cent, and cut operation and maintenance expenses by 30 per cent. The project also supports RTA's environmental sustainability strategy for maritime transport.
The electric abra features one of the longest monocoque structures ever created using 3D printing technology, measuring 11 metres long by 3.1 metres wide. The electric propulsion system consists of two 10kW motors and lithium batteries.
The abra will be operated at the Sheikh Zayed Road Marine Transport Station on a trial basis. During this operational phase, the performance of the vessel will be monitored and compared with the current 20-passenger FRP abras.
The abra was manufactured by Al Seer Marine Company in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with several global companies. These include Mitsubishi, which provided the materials used in the manufacturing and printing of the abra; Siemens, which supervised the programming and calibration of the printer; and Torqeedo, which supplied the electric motors. TASNEEF Company oversaw the manufacturing process to ensure compliance with safety standards.
RTA is also currently working on a project to upgrade the traditional abra stations in Dubai Creek. The project aims to improve marine transport services, enhance safety and security standards, meet the Dubai Universal Design Code requirements for People of Determination, and enhance the overall appearance of the traditional abra stations. These stations are used by over 14 million passengers annually.