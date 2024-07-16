Dubai transport authority begins trial sailings of 3D printed passenger boat

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the trial operation of an electric passenger boat manufactured using 3D printing technology. The 20-passenger vessel was designed to have a similar appearance to that of the traditional "abra" boats, which continue to be operated as water taxis in Dubai Creek.

RTA said the electric abra project seeks to reduce abra manufacturing time by 90 per cent, reduce manufacturing costs by 30 per cent, and cut operation and maintenance expenses by 30 per cent. The project also supports RTA's environmental sustainability strategy for maritime transport.