P&O Ferries christens second hybrid cross-channel vessel in series

UK vessel operator P&O Ferries has formally named the second unit in a series of two hybrid electric Ro-Pax ferries that will serve the company's Dover-Calais route. P&O Liberte is a sister of P&O Pioneer, which was delivered to the company in 2023 following completion at China's CSSC Offshore and Marine Engineering Company (COMEC). Design work was provided by OSK Design of Denmark.

The 230-metre-long, double-ended ferry arrived in the UK earlier in March and has since begun operating on the English Channel. Like its sister, it has a gross tonnage of 47,394 and capacity for 1,350 passengers and up to 3,600 lane metres of freight with 800 lane metres allotted for passenger-driven vehicles.