Hydrogen-powered ferry enters service in San Francisco Bay

The San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA) in California has commenced operational sailings of a new commuter ferry powered by a hydrogen fuel cell. Sea Change is owned by SWITCH Maritime but will be operated by ferry company Blue and Gold Fleet under contract with WETA.

Sea Change will offer free transportation between Pier 41 and the Downtown San Francisco Ferry Terminal from Friday to Sunday beginning Friday, July 19. SWITCH Maritime and the other project partners expect the operational sailings will also provide data that will help facilitate the future large-scale application of hydrogen propulsion systems in passenger vessels.