Hydrogen-powered ferry enters service in San Francisco Bay

The San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA) in California has commenced operational sailings of a new commuter ferry powered by a hydrogen fuel cell. Sea Change is owned by SWITCH Maritime but will be operated by ferry company Blue and Gold Fleet under contract with WETA.
Sea Change will offer free transportation between Pier 41 and the Downtown San Francisco Ferry Terminal from Friday to Sunday beginning Friday, July 19. SWITCH Maritime and the other project partners expect the operational sailings will also provide data that will help facilitate the future large-scale application of hydrogen propulsion systems in passenger vessels.
The 84-passenger vessel is equipped with a hydrogen fuel cell power package consisting of two fuel cells with a total output of 360 kW and hydrogen storage tanks with a capacity of 246 kilograms, allowing the ferry to sail up to 300 nautical miles. The only emissions generated by the fuel cells is pure water even when the ferry is cruising at speeds in excess of 20 knots.
The propulsion system is integrated with 100 kWh of power supplied by a lithium-ion battery and two 300kW electric propulsion motors. The hydrogen fuel cell powertrain system affords the same operational flexibility as diesel with zero emissions and less maintenance.