Passenger Vessel News Roundup | August 29 – Ferries and cruise ships in the US, Europe and Asia
Deliveries include ferries for inter-island routes in China and the Mediterranean, river cruise ships for operation in the US and Egypt, a Russian and UK commuter boats. Two US operators place orders for new cruise ships and construction continues on a battery-equipped ferry slated for a Danish owner.
Disney Cruise Line taps German yard for four new ships
Disney Cruise Line has placed an order for four new ships to be built by German shipyard Meyer Werft. The ships' names, designs, and itineraries are still under development, though deliveries are scheduled to take place between 2027 and 2031.
Meyer Werft is also currently building the LNG-fuelled Wish-class ships for Disney Cruise Line. Disney Wish was delivered in 2022 while Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny are currently under construction in and will be delivered in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
New inter-island ferry delivered to Chinese operator
China's Zhejiang Kailing Shipyard recently handed over a new Ro-Pax ferry to local operator Shengsi Tongzhou Passenger Steamship. Zhouqiao 7 will serve the inter-island passenger routes of Sijiao, Yangshan Shenjiawan, Goji, and Dayang Island.
Classed by China Classification Society, the newbuild has an LOA of 83.98 metres, a beam of 15.5 metres, a depth of 5.5 metres, a design speed of 16 knots, and space for 466 passengers and 30 cars. The vehicle deck is fitted with features that ensure the safe transport of lithium battery-powered cars.
Royal Caribbean orders fourth Icon-class cruise ship
US-based cruise company the Royal Caribbean Group has awarded Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku a contract for the construction of the fourth LNG-powered cruise ship in the Icon-class.
The ship is scheduled for delivery to Royal Caribbean in 2027. The contract with Meyer Turku also includes options for two additional vessels from the same series.
American Cruise Lines' newest coastal catamaran formally named
American Cruise Lines (ACL) formally named its newest coastal catamaran cruise ship in a ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island, on Thursday, August 22.
American Liberty is the third in a series of 12 coastal catamarans built for ACL by Chesapeake Shipbuilding of Maryland. Class lead ship American Eagle was handed over to the owner in 2023.
Viking takes delivery of new Nile River cruise ship
US-based Viking Cruises took delivery of a new river cruise ship on Tuesday, August 20. Built at the Cairo facilities of Egyptian company The Arab Contractors, the 82-guest Viking Hathor will join Viking's fleet of ships that will operate primarily on the Nile River.
UK's Uber Boat by Thames Clippers takes delivery of third hybrid ferry in series
UK transport company Uber Boat by Thames Clippers has begun operating a new fast ferry built by Wight Shipyard to a design by One2Three Naval Architects of Australia. Mars Clipper is the third vessel in a series of hybrid high-speed passenger ferries built for commuter services on the River Thames in central London.
Construction nearly complete on Scandlines' newest ferry
Danish transport company Scandlines has confirmed that its newest double-ended Ro-Pax ferry is in the final stages of its construction. Futura has just finished undergoing painting of its exterior surfaces as well as additional sea trials.
Construction completed on lead vessel of new Russian ferry series
Russia's R-Flot Group of Companies, via its R-Flot Shipbuilding Complex division, has completed construction of the first vessel in a new series of commuter ferries ordered by local shipowner State Transport Leasing Company.
The ferry belongs to the Project MPKS series, which are designed for operation in both inland and coastal waterways. Design work was done by R-Flot Design in compliance with Russian Classification Society (RKO) rules including ice20 requirements.
MSC Group subsidiary to operate new fast ferry in Italy's Gulf Islands
Italian shipbuilder Intermarine has delivered a new fast ferry to Società Navigazione Alta Velocità, a Naples-based vessel operating company under the MSC Group.
The 58- by 12-metre SNAV Sirius will be operated primarily in the Gulf of Naples, transporting passengers between the Italian mainland and the outlying islands of Capri, Ischia and Procida. Aluminium was used in the ferry's construction to keep the displacement as low as possible.