Passenger Vessel News Roundup | August 29 – Ferries and cruise ships in the US, Europe and Asia

Disney Cruise Line taps German yard for four new ships

Disney Cruise Line has placed an order for four new ships to be built by German shipyard Meyer Werft. The ships' names, designs, and itineraries are still under development, though deliveries are scheduled to take place between 2027 and 2031.

Meyer Werft is also currently building the LNG-fuelled Wish-class ships for Disney Cruise Line. Disney Wish was delivered in 2022 while Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny are currently under construction in and will be delivered in 2024 and 2025, respectively.