Construction nearly complete on Scandlines' newest ferry

In addition to the painting work, the forward thruster was also fitted during the docking, while the aft thruster, which has been in the water since the ferry's launching in November 2023, was cleaned and painted. The hull bottom and the thrusters are coated with silicone paint so that the vessel can enjoy reduced resistance, thus enabling it to glide more efficiently through the water.

During the dock stay, the bitts for the automatic mooring, which must fit in the ferry berths, and the connection to the charging towers in the ports of Rødby, Denmark, and Puttgarden, Germany, were measured. Scandlines said that, by September 2025, the ferry's large battery system must be able to charge in under 12 minutes at both ports.