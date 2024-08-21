Construction nearly complete on Scandlines' newest ferry
Danish transport company Scandlines has confirmed that its newest double-ended Ro-Pax ferry is in the final stages of its construction. Futura has just finished undergoing painting of its exterior surfaces as well as additional sea trials.
In addition to the painting work, the forward thruster was also fitted during the docking, while the aft thruster, which has been in the water since the ferry's launching in November 2023, was cleaned and painted. The hull bottom and the thrusters are coated with silicone paint so that the vessel can enjoy reduced resistance, thus enabling it to glide more efficiently through the water.
During the dock stay, the bitts for the automatic mooring, which must fit in the ferry berths, and the connection to the charging towers in the ports of Rødby, Denmark, and Puttgarden, Germany, were measured. Scandlines said that, by September 2025, the ferry's large battery system must be able to charge in under 12 minutes at both ports.
Futura is now back at the fitting-out quay, where it must be completely finished. All auxiliary systems must be tested, and then another series of sea trials will be conducted. During the sea trials, all onboard systems will be tested at full load under the supervision of the Danish Maritime Authority and Lloyd's Register.
The LMG Marin-designed Futura will be officially named at a ceremony in connection with its deployment on the Fehmarn Belt later in 2024. Once in service, it will transport 140 passengers and up to 1,200 lane metres of freight at an operating speed of 18 knots.