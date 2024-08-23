Viking takes delivery of new Nile River cruise ship
US-based Viking Cruises took delivery of a new river cruise ship on Tuesday, August 20. Built at the Cairo facilities of Egyptian company The Arab Contractors, the 82-guest Viking Hathor will join Viking's fleet of ships that will operate primarily on the Nile River.
Like its earlier sister ships Viking Osiris and Viking Aton, Viking Hathor has 41 staterooms, a prominent square bow, and an indoor/outdoor terrace. The vessel measures 236 feet (71.9 metres) long and is crewed by 48 personnel.
The stateroom options include 12 standard staterooms, 21 veranda staterooms, six veranda suites, and two larger suites. Among the other onboard facilities are a sun deck with pool, a lounge/bar, a restaurant with floor-to-ceiling windows, a library, and a retail shop.
Viking Hathor will sail on eight-night cruises of the Nile beginning and ending at Luxor. Famed sites to be visited by guests include the Valley of the Kings, the Temple of Abu Simbel, and the High Dam in Aswan.