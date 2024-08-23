Viking takes delivery of new Nile River cruise ship

Like its earlier sister ships Viking Osiris and Viking Aton, Viking Hathor has 41 staterooms, a prominent square bow, and an indoor/outdoor terrace. The vessel measures 236 feet (71.9 metres) long and is crewed by 48 personnel.

The stateroom options include 12 standard staterooms, 21 veranda staterooms, six veranda suites, and two larger suites. Among the other onboard facilities are a sun deck with pool, a lounge/bar, a restaurant with floor-to-ceiling windows, a library, and a retail shop.